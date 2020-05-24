Gerald Takwara says he remains optimistic of returning to South Africa or earning a move overseas.

The midfielder left Ajax Cape Town last year after spending eighteen months on the south of Limpopo. He signed for Ngezi Platinum in the Castle Lager Premiership as a free agent in July.

Speaking to the Standard, Takwara explained that his Ajax departure was due to a fallout about a salary cut after the team had been relegated to the National First Division.

He said: “Halfway through my contract, the management at the club decided to lower my salary as we were now playing in the National First Division.

“They said that the salary they were initially paying me was when the team was still playing in the Absa Premiership and I felt hard done by that development and negotiations reached a deadlock and that’s when I decided to pack my bags and head back home.”

The former FC Platinum player made a number of appearances in the second half of the season for Ngezi as he helped the club finish on number 4.

“After that fallout at Ajax, I always feel my time will come again to shine and play in better leagues though at the moment I am focused on Ngezi Platinum. I am starting afresh here and I know my time will come again,” Takwara added.

