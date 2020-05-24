The English Premier League (EPL) has confirmed that two people from two clubs have tested positive for the coronavirus after a second batch of testing.

The total number of positive tests now stands at eight since the players returned to limited group training on Tuesday.

In a statement, issued on Saturday night, the EPL said: “The Premier League can today confirm that on Tuesday 19 May, Thursday 21 May and Friday 22 May, 996 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19. Of these, two have tested positive from two clubs.

“The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

“Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days.”

The League said it would not be providing details of the identities of the two new positive tests.

