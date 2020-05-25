Odion Ighalo is set to leave Manchester United this week unless there is a last-minute breakthrough in negotiations with his parent club Shanghai Shenhua.

According to Goal.com, talks to extent the 30-year-old’s loan stay have stalled between the two clubs in the past weeks.

The Red Devils want to keep the striker until the season ends, provided it resumes from the coronavirus break. However, with the Chinese season set to restart next month Shenhua want to retain their player as per agreement.

There is no definitive date for action to resume in China, but a lack of squad depth means the Asian club see Ighalo as a key part of their squad.

The Nigerian, though, wants to remain at Old Trafford, but an offer has not been made to sign Ighalo on a permanent deal.

The website adds Shenhua would be open to selling the forward if United made a “reasonable” offer, but the Red Devils are looking elsewhere for a long-term reinforcement.

