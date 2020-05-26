Hwange Football Club player Craven Banda will appear in court on Wednesday after he was arrested after being found with 8 elephant tusks.

Soccer24 has it on good authority that the 35-year-old Banda, who is a defender at Chipangano, is currently in police custody awaiting trial at 8am.

The law in Zimbabwe, in terms of section 82 (1) of the Parks and Wildlife Regulations SI 362 of 1990 as read with section 128 (1) (b) of the Parks and Wildlife Act [Chapter 20:14], prohibits the unlawful possession of elephant tusks without a license and if found guilty, the defender faces up to 10 years in prison.

Efforts to get more details from Banda’s wife, who according to a message circulating on WhatsApp, is asking for bail money from well-wishers, were in vain as the call could not get through.

