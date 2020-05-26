Zifa president Felton Kamambo says the association has been paying Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic and the rest of the staff their full salaries, and do not owe anyone a cent since the coronavirus outbreak halted operations.

The boss said this in an interview with the Herald and also revealed the amount Zifa has in its account which can cover them in the next six months.

“We are happy that for the first time the association is able to meet their financial obligations regarding the coach’s welfare,” he said.

“We don’t owe him any cent. We also don’t owe any of our staff members any money…

“We already have US$500 000 for the remaining six months. But we will not just spend because it was availed us a bit early.

“We will continue to operate the way we were doing so that by the time football returns we will be prepared to cater for all the national teams that have competitions that are currently on hold.”

Zifa have also applied for a relief package from Fifa and their request is currently going under processing.

