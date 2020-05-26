Joshua Kimmich’s audacious first half chip proved decisive as log leaders Baryen Munich edged bitter rivals Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Tuesday.

Billed as the potential title decider with four points separating the two sides prior to kick off, anything other than a Dortmund win would see Baryen on course for their eighth successive Bundesliga title.

Both teams had a share of possession in the first half but it was Kimmich’s well-taken chip on the stroke of half time, the second goal Dortmund have conceded in 7 league matches, which proved to be the difference.

Hans-Dieter’s men are now seven points clear at the summit of the table.

