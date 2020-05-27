Highlands Park have officially confirmed that they have parted ways with striker Tendai Ndoro.

The club said in a statement the separation is mutual after the two parties held a meeting on Tuesday.

The announcement, posted on Twitter, reads: “Highlands Park FC confirms the amicable parting of ways with Tendai Ndoro following a meeting between both parties late on Tuesday.

“The club wishes him well and is thankful for his contribution in the team as well as the professionalism displayed during his time with us.”

Ndoro joined the Jo’burg-based side in 2018 as a free agent after he was released by Ajax Cape Town. He failed to reach his best form at the club, managing to score only five goals since his arrival.

Comments

comments