The English Premier League clubs have all agreed to restart the campaign on June 17 with the games in hand set to be played first while a full round of fixtures will follow on June 19 and 20.

The campaign was suspended on 13 March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to reports in the UK, the dates were discussed at meeting of clubs on Thursday.

The opening matches will pit Marvelous Nakamba’s Aston Villa at home to Sheffield United and Manchester City hosting Arsenal.

The Premier League is hoping to complete the season by the weekend of August 1 and 2 with all the remaining games to be played behind closed to minimise the risks of coronavirus transmission.



Meanwhile, clubs unanimously voted to resume contact training on Wednesday, having started non-contact training last week.

