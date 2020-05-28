La Liga South Africa Managing Director, Marcos Pelegrin has described Kaitano Tembo as one of the best coaches in the South African top-flight division.

Tembo was recently enrolled for an exclusive online technical class with the Spanish professional league after his scheduled educational trip to England in March was cancelled due to the coronavirus.

The arrangement was facilitated by his club SuperSport United.

According to the Citizen, Pelegrin said: “Kaitano is one of the best coaches in the PSL. What we appreciate the most about him is his thirst for knowledge and his forward-thinking mentality.

“This is also a great opportunity for LaLiga to gain more knowledge about South African football, as well as for Tembo to get to know more about the Spanish approach to the game.

“This mutual exchange of information is the first of its kind and will serve both countries well during this unusual time.”

Tembo added his views, saying: “Education is key to the development of the game, and this can only be done by sharing knowledge with insiders and football experts. LaLiga and its clubs are, therefore, at the forefront of this.

“The ability to have a masterclass presented by LaLiga and its stakeholders allows us to further develop our knowledge of the game.

“During these unprecedented times, we can adapt to new ways of learning and sharing insights, understanding the Spanish methodology and sharing our South African philosophies. Not only does this allow for my development but that of my team and the players too.”

LaLiga will not, however, be the only entity offering their expertise. Both their teams Athletic Bilbao and Celta de Vigo will be involved in the initiative.

