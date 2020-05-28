Odion Ighalo could remain at Manchester United until January following revelations that his parent club Shanghai Shenhua is now open to let him stay at Old Trafford beyond his loan deal.

It was suggested in the past few days that the Nigerian will leave United when his contract ends on Sunday after talks to renew it stalled since Shenhua wanted to have the player ahead of the Chinese season start.

The Asian club was willing to release the 30-year old only on a permanent deal for a “reasonable” offer but the Red Devils were not interested in that.

There is now a new twist to the transfer saga, according to Sky Sports.

The website says Shenhua have changed their mind after noting that border restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus may prevent Ighalo from returning to China in time for the start of the new season in June.

If he can’t return, the club will look to bring in a temporary replacement.

