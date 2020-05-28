Callisto Pasuwa’s Malawian side Nyasa Big Bullets have announced plans to build a new stadium.

Bullets who are the defending champions are also planning to purchase a new bus and list the club on the Malawi Stock Exchange.

These resolutions were made at a board meeting held on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Nyasa official Noel Lipipa said the stadium will have more than 10,000 seats and the project will be done in the next five years.

However, Lipipa also raised concerns that the government also want to construct a new stadium and it will not be viable for the club to own two grounds. As a result, the Nyasa board will wait for the government before they could start implementing their plans.

Nyasa Big Bullets currently use Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

