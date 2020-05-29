The English FA have announced the provisional dates for the FA Cup’s remaining fixtures.

The tournament was put on hold in March due to the coronavirus and will make its return at the end of next month.

The quarterfinals have been set for the weekend of 27/28 June while the semis will happen on 11/12 July. The provisional date for the final is on Saturday, 1 August.

The games will be played behind closed to minimise the risks of coronavirus transmission.

The confirmation of the dates follows after the EPL set June 17 for the return of the league campaign.

The opening matches will pit Marvelous Nakamba’s Aston Villa at home to Sheffield United and Manchester City hosting Arsenal, as the games in hand, while a full round of fixtures will follow on June 19 and 20.

FA Cup Schedule

Quarter-finals: 27/28 June

Semi-finals: 11/12 July

Final: 1 August.

