Spain’s National Sports Council (CSD) has confirmed when the La Liga season will resume.

The campaign was put on hold in mid-March due to the coronavirus crisis.

After the long break, the games will now return on June 11.

The first match sees Sevilla face local rivals Real Betis before Real Madrid and Barcelona resume their campaigns against Eibar and Real Mallorca respectively over the following days.

With 110 fixtures remaining, there will be matches every day so the season can finish by 19 July.

Comments

comments