Yesterday marked fours years after Knowledge Musona wedded his sweetheart, Daisy Rutendo.

The couple wedded on May 28, 2016, just a week the forward scored for the Warriors team against Malawi and secured a ticket to the 2017 Afcon finals.

The pictures of their wedding, however, were never shared on the internet with only a few founding their way to the public.

But as the couple celebrated the fourth anniversary of their wedding, the Warriors captain uploaded one of these rare images on his Instagram and captioned: “You know whats up bby😍😍 Still counting until Forever [sic].”

