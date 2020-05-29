In 2005, Zimbabwean football giants Highlanders amd CAPS United met in a friendly match at Bradford’s Odsal Stadium in the United Kingdom.

The clash was staged to promote Africa and showcase young talent, was organised by ZimEvents, a British company specialising in sporting events for expats.

Here is a rare footage of the game;

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Hahahaha this one of the game's we played vs Caps United in Uk it was great experience Tshilamoya for life <a href=”https://t.co/ZuU0lhGMLR”>pic.twitter.com/ZuU0lhGMLR</a></p>— tapuwa campos kapini🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼 (@tkapini7) <a href=”https://twitter.com/tkapini7/status/1266277633882337283?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>May 29, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

