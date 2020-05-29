The Zimbabwe football family has been plunged into mourning again following the death of former WhaWha chairperson Musa Ntonga.

Ntonga died at her home on Thursday evening.

She was the first female chairperson of a PSL club in Zimbabwe, leading WhaWha into the top-flight in 2015 before taking a post as a referees’ commissioner.

Her demise comes just two weeks after the death of former Masvingo United owner Tanda Tavaruva, popularly known as Mdara Mhunga.

The businessman had been ill for a long time and passed on at his home in Rhodene, Masvingo. He was 84.

The country is also mourning the passing on of former Mighty Warriors coach Vernon Bowers who died this week,

Comments

comments