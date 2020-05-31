Former Dynamos and Masvingo United striker Llyod Hlahla says he is happy with his current career, having left football some years ago.

The 43-year old is now working at a Harare-based private school, Tynwald Primary, where he is a grade seven teacher.

In an interview with the Standard, the ex-forward said he is earning more than what he was getting during his football career.

“I am happy with what I am doing now. I am earning more than what I used to get in football.

“I can afford whatever my family needs. I am not begging like what others are doing,” the former player said.

Hlahla earned his teaching diploma at Bondolfi Teachers’ College in Masvingo in the early 2000s.

His enrolment was organised by the late Masvingo United owner, Tanda Tavaruva, also known as Mhunga, who paid his tuition fees, along with other players who wanted to pursue education while playing football.

