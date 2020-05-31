A former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder has encouraged the club to dig deep and bring back former striker and fan-favorite Knowledge Musona to the club.

The 29-year-old Zimbabwe captain’s future at Belgian side RSC Anderlecht is uncertain after the club reportedly made known of their intentions to sell him in the summer.

Even though Musona is believed to be on his way to a permanent deal at KAS Eupen, where he was on loan in the just-ended season, speculation is rife that he can return to South Africa, where he played for Amakhosi in two separate stints and a former midfielder of the club Ntokozo Sikhakhane, insists they should do all they can to bring him back ‘home.’

“On the issue of Knowledge Musona, I believe that since he would be coming back from Europe he will demand a lot of money and will be looking for a good contract. So, whoever is prepared to pay will have a chance to get Musona,” he told South African publication Soccer Laduma.

“Apart from contracts and money, with his style of play I would say he must go back to where he comes from. He must go to where he knows the culture and the management. The supporters love him there, and that’s at Kaizer Chiefs. When he left for overseas the supporters were behind him and supporting him. All I will say is that he must go back home, there’s no place like home, which is Kaizer Chiefs,” he added.

The ‘Smilling Assasin’, as Musona is widely-known in the South African top flight, is also on the wishlist of Mamelodi Sundowns and to trigger the debate as to where he should end up should he choose to return to the Rainbow Nation, his agent Mike Makaab responded to a fan on microblogging site Twitter by saying he thinks both clubs’ style play can suit the Warriors skipper.

He scored 40 goals in 88 appearances in all competitions for Amakhosi during two separate stints; 2010 and 2013/14.

