FC Platinum defender Gift Bello has revealed that he has made peace with coach Norman Mapeza after their well-documented fallout in 2018.

The pair clashed after a Champions League first round second-leg match against Congolese side AS Otoho, when a reportedly drunk Bello, who was ineligible to take part in the clash, was slapped by then Platinum coach Mapeza but the diminutive defender insists they have burried the hatchet.

”What happened with coach Mapeza happened; it is now in the past. We talked about it and got over it. He actually sent me a happy birthday message. He is a very good guy,” Bello said according to The Sunday Mail.

“Our relationship is just fine. We talk a lot and he still gives me some tips on how to train and play as a defender,” he added.

