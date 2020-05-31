Despite losing all their games with big margins at the 2016 Olympics, the Mighty Warriors managed to score in every game they played at the tournament.

Zimbabwe lost 6-1 to Germany in their first Group F match, before succumbing to a 3-1 defeat to Canada. The team rounded up its campaign with another 6-1 loss, this time at the hands of Australia.

But it was Emmaculate Msipa’s effort in the final group match that always reflect the Mighty Warriors’ best moment at the tournament. The goal, which was just a mere consolation, came in the injury time when Zimbabwe’s hope of a comeback was completely faded.

The brilliantly executed goal followed after well-worked build-up.

Coach Shadreck Mlauzi who guided the team at the Olympic games shared the video on Twitter as he reminisced the moments.

