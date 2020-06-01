Some players from Premier Soccer League clubs have reportedly resorted to ‘money game’ as a alternative for survival during the current national lockdown.

All football activity in the country has been placed on hold due to the government-enforced lockdown to reduce the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, a setback which has seen many clubs and players in the country struggling financially.

According to The Herald, high profile Premier Soccer League players like CAPS United’s Blessing Sarupinda, Ngezi Platinum Stars’s Devon Chafa, Dynamos’ Barnabas Mashunje and Harare City’s Learmore Muyambo, took part in what appeared to be a ‘money game’ at Budiriro 3 Community Grounds on Saturday.

The publication further alleges that two weeks back, the same group of players also took part in another match of that nature in the same neighborhood with gangly former Dynamos striker Rodreck Mutuma entrusted with $US120 ‘prize money.’

