The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has allowed fifteen sporting disciplines to resume action following an almost three-month suspension due to coronavirus.

The activities will be limited to certain conditions to avoid the risk of viral transmission between the participants.

The disciplines that have been allowed to resume have been described as ‘low risk’ and non-contact sports.

These include cricket, swimming, tennis, athletics (track only), polo, polocrosse, cycling, rowing, shooting, horse riding, fishing and among others.

Football activities will remain suspended with clubs not allowed to hold training sessions.

The season has been set to start around the August/September period and if the regulations are not relaxed again anytime soon, the campaign might be pushed back for another month.

