The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has set proposed dates for the resumption of Africa’s inter club competitions the Champions League and Confederations Cup.

Football in Africa was placed on hold in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic but the continent’s governing body has suggested dates for the continuation of the two competitions.

CAF came up with two separate proposals;

1: Semi finals ( 1st leg): 31 July, 1,2 August/ 2nd leg: 7/8/9 Aug.

Confederations Cup final: 23 Aug

Champions League final: 28 Aug

2: semi-finals 4,5,6 Sep/ 2nd leg: 11,12,13 Sep.

Confederations Cup final: 23 Sep

Champions League final: 25 Sep.

