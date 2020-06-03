Knowledge Musona’s agent Mike Makaab says his client is not looking to move to South Africa since his first option is to stay in Europe.

The Zimbabwean forward has been linked with a return to the Absa Premiership after he was transfer-listed by Anderlecht last week.

Speaking to Soccer Laduma, Makaab said: “His first option is to stay in Europe, there’s no doubt about that.

“He is 29 years old. People are saying he is old, but he is in the prime of his career. He did very well with Eupen at the end of the season.

“In seven games, he had two goals and a number of assists, he helped the club climb away from the bottom of the log, so he has done really well.”

Last week Eupen emerged as the frontrunners to Musona’s signature and negotiations with Anderlecht were reported to be ongoing.

