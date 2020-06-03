Macauley Bonne could be handed the responsibility to lead Charlton Athletic’s frontline when the season returns from the coronavirus break on June 20.

The Zimbabwean striker lost his first-team place on his return from a month-long injury lay-off in February. He started just once in six games, a reflection of falling under the shadows when compared to the seventeen consecutive starts he made before the setback.

This was made worse by coach Lee Bowyer preferring to use Lyle Taylor – Charlton’s star striker – who had just gained full fitness following a long spell on the sidelines due to various injuries.

But according to what Bowyer’s latest claims about Taylor, Bonne could get an opportunity to lead the attack again when the club continue with their fight for survival in the English Championship.

In an interview with TalkSport radio, the coach confirmed that the 30-year old and two other players have refused to play for the club in any of their remaining fixtures.

The Addicks boss said: “Unfortunately for us, three players have said they are not going to play, Lyle is one of them and that’s tough for us, he is a big player for us.

“We’ve got Davis on loan from Birmingham who says he doesn’t want to come back and play games.”

“Lyle has said he is not going to play because of risk of injury, Chris Solly has said the same.”

The manager also confirmed that Taylor will not play because he has a move to another club on the radar.

“What disappoints me the most, and he’s in a difficult position, is that he wants to play but he’s so worried about being injured that he’s saying he wouldn’t be the same player for me. He’s going to get a life-changing move.”

