FIFA has made a complete U-turn from their usual stance over keeping football and politics separate after the football governing body said footballers in the Bundesliga who removed their shirts to protest discrimination will not be punished.

Weston McKennie, Jason Sancho, Achraf Hakimi and Marcus Thuram were among the players demonstrated during football matches at the weekend following the death of George Floyd.

Several clubs such as Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United also sent messages expressing solidarity with Floyd who was choked to death in the USA by a white police officer.

In a statement, Fifa said: “FIFA fully understands the depth of sentiment and concerns expressed by many footballers in light of the tragic circumstances of the George Floyd case.

“FIFA had repeatedly expressed itself to be resolutely against racism and discrimination of any kind and recently strengthened its own disciplinary rules with a view to helping to eradicate such behaviour.

“FIFA itself has promoted many anti-racism campaigns which frequently carry the anti-racism message at matches organised under its own auspices.

“The application of the Laws of the Game approved by the IFAB is left for the competitions organisers which should use common sense and have in consideration the context surrounding the events.”

