Peter Ndlovu says he learnt about team management during his playing career at Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Warriors legend spent four years at the Pretoria based side from 2004-08 before taking up a post as the team manager after he retired from playing.

The 47-year old told the Sundowns’ official website that when the club asked him to take the vacant post, he accepted.

“One of the things I used to do during my playing days was to manage players, help them out and do things that help them,” he said.

“Myself, Brian (Baloyi) and other senior players used to try and do that. So, when I was asked to be the team manager, although it’s a different ball game, I took what I learnt. Of course, things change and so does management, and you have to upgrade and update every time.

“The challenge is that you must never use what’s in the past when there’s a new system, and by that I mean I should never speak about my achievements then.”

Ndlovu also tried his hand in football management when he was appointed the national team’s assistant coach in 2011-13. This happened before he took the post at Sundowns.

