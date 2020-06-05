Khama Billiat’s agent Mike Ngobeni has beamoned the manner in which the Zimbabwean star is criticized for his performance and even equated the situation to that of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Billiat moved from Mamelodi Sundowns to Kaizer Chiefs in 2018 but has not replicated the form he was in at the Pretoria-based side, paving way for critics to make all sorts of conclusions but Ngobeni insists all that is underserved.

“Khama will be entering his last year of his contract with Chiefs next season, but has a two-year option. Not a lot of people were happy when he moved to Chiefs and the speculation on the package and buying of cars has made things worse” he told IOL Sports.

“His personal life is his personal life, but the problem about us black people is that we are born with jealousy. We have this illusion that if you are driving Lamborghini you must be arrested. His situation is like Paul Pogba at Manchester United. Even if he does nothing, they are always all over him.”

“When he is injured, Pogba is not supposed to be injured. If the team loses, it is Pogba. It is the same thing with Khama (at Chiefs),” he added.

Comments

comments