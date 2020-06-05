Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first footballer and the third ever sportsperson to reach the billion-dollar mark in career earnings.

The Juventus forward, 35, joins golf star Tiger Woods and boxen legend Floyd Mayweather Jr in the elite group, according to information released by Forbes. He took home US$ 105 million in the past year from his wages and endorsement deals, pushing him into the billions for career earnings.

The publication put him on No. 4 on the list of highest-paid celebrities—one spot above rival Lionel Messi and behind tennis ace Roger Federer.

Messi raked US$ 104 million and is set to reach the billion-dollar mark next in the past year from wages and endorsement deals – which include Pepsi and adidas.

“Ronaldo’s 2020 earnings include a salary of $60 million, slightly less than last year because of a 30% pay cut he agreed to take this April as a result of the pandemic.

“Messi, who earned $104 million in the past year after taking a 70% pay cut while the coronavirus sidelined play, is poised to surpass $1 billion in all-time earnings as soon as next year before his current Barça contract ends,” Forbes said.

