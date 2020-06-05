The EPL will resume on 17 June following a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The opening fixtures will feature the games in hand that involved Marvelous Nakamba’s Aston Villa at home to Sheffield United and Manchester City hosting Arsenal. The full round of matches will follow on June 19 and 20.
All the remaining games will be played behind closed doors.
TV & Stream Info
Several football fans in Southern Africa will be able to watch the games on SuperSport TV. The South African broadcaster has rights to show all games on a matchday. The action will also be streamed live on SuperSport channels via DSTV Now app.
Fixtures:
Wednesday 17 June
19:00 Aston Villa v Sheff Utd
21:15 Man City v Arsenal
Friday 19 June
19:00 Norwich City v Southampton
21:15 Spurs v Man Utd
Saturday 20 June
13:30 Watford v Leicester City
16:00 Brighton v Arsenal
18:30 West Ham v Wolves
20:45 AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Sunday 21 June
15:00 Newcastle United v Sheff Utd
17:15 Aston Villa v Chelsea
20:00 Everton v Liverpool
Monday 22 June
21:00 Man City v Burnley
Tuesday 23 June
19:00 Leicester City v Brighton
21:15 Spurs v West Ham
Wednesday 24 June
19:00 Man Utd v Sheff Utd
19:00 Newcastle United v Aston Villa
19:00 Norwich City v Everton
19:00 Wolves v AFC Bournemouth
21:15 Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Thursday 25 June
19:00 Burnley v Watford
19:00 Southampton v Arsenal
21:15 Chelsea v Man City
Saturday 27 June
13:30 Aston Villa v Wolves
Sunday 28 June
17:30 Watford v Southampton
Monday 29 June
21:00 Crystal Palace v Burnley
Tuesday 30 June
21:15 Brighton v Man Utd
Wednesday 1 July
19:00 Arsenal v Norwich City
19:00 AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United
19:00 Everton v Leicester City
21:15 West Ham v Chelsea
Thursday 2 July
19:00 Sheff Utd v Spurs
21:15 Man City v Liverpool
*Venues TBC