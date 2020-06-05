The EPL will resume on 17 June following a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The opening fixtures will feature the games in hand that involved Marvelous Nakamba’s Aston Villa at home to Sheffield United and Manchester City hosting Arsenal. The full round of matches will follow on June 19 and 20.

All the remaining games will be played behind closed doors.

TV & Stream Info

Several football fans in Southern Africa will be able to watch the games on SuperSport TV. The South African broadcaster has rights to show all games on a matchday. The action will also be streamed live on SuperSport channels via DSTV Now app.

Fixtures:

Wednesday 17 June

19:00 Aston Villa v Sheff Utd

21:15 Man City v Arsenal

Friday 19 June

19:00 Norwich City v Southampton

21:15 Spurs v Man Utd

Saturday 20 June

13:30 Watford v Leicester City

16:00 Brighton v Arsenal

18:30 West Ham v Wolves

20:45 AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Sunday 21 June

15:00 Newcastle United v Sheff Utd

17:15 Aston Villa v Chelsea

20:00 Everton v Liverpool

Monday 22 June

21:00 Man City v Burnley

Tuesday 23 June

19:00 Leicester City v Brighton

21:15 Spurs v West Ham

Wednesday 24 June

19:00 Man Utd v Sheff Utd

19:00 Newcastle United v Aston Villa

19:00 Norwich City v Everton

19:00 Wolves v AFC Bournemouth

21:15 Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Thursday 25 June

19:00 Burnley v Watford

19:00 Southampton v Arsenal

21:15 Chelsea v Man City

Saturday 27 June

13:30 Aston Villa v Wolves

Sunday 28 June

17:30 Watford v Southampton

Monday 29 June

21:00 Crystal Palace v Burnley

Tuesday 30 June

21:15 Brighton v Man Utd

Wednesday 1 July

19:00 Arsenal v Norwich City

19:00 AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United

19:00 Everton v Leicester City

21:15 West Ham v Chelsea

Thursday 2 July

19:00 Sheff Utd v Spurs

21:15 Man City v Liverpool

*Venues TBC

