Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has said he is considering a return to international football after he quit playing for Nigeria last year.

The forward left the Super Eagles after helping them at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. He had made 35 appearances and scored 16 goals since his full international debut in 2015.

Speaking to Nigerian radio Brila FM, Ighalo said: “I am still in contact with Gernot Rohr and Amaju Pinnick, and they congratulated me on my loan deal.

“I am still thinking about returning to the national team, but right now I want to concentrate on my club career.

“I left the national team because of the distance between Nigeria and China, but now that I am in Manchester and just like life and in my career, you never can tell.”

