Zambia national team coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic says he is open to offering 36-year old Collins Mbesuma another chance to play for his side.

Mbesuma who is currently attached at the University of Pretoria in the South African National First Division (NFD), recently declared his desire to return to national team fold. He last featured for Chipolopolo in 2017.

Speaking to a Zambian news website, Lusaka Times, Micho said the former Kaizer Chiefs forward can be selected in the future but it will be based on merit.

“His skill is strong and he is doing very well presently at Pretoria University. Looking at everything I could just say he is still in contention for the national team in a way,” he said.

“Everything needs to be on merit and deserved, not gifted or awarded. Any player that satisfies the criteria and standards that we are setting will be taken into consideration.”

