Two Benfica players were injured when their team bus was stoned following a goalless draw at home to Tondela on Thursday night.

The game, which was played behind closed doors, marked the team’s return from a three-month coronavirus break in the Portuguese top-flight.

The attack happened on a major motorway between the club’s Estadio da Luz and training ground. The injured players – Julian Weigl and Andrija Zivkovic – were rushed to the hospital after they were hit with shrapnel.

The club confirmed the incident in a statement: “Benfica denounce the criminal stoning the bus of its players was victim to.

“We guarantee total collaboration with authorities to whom we appeal for the greatest effort to be made in identifying the offenders responsible for these criminal acts.”

Meanwhile, the result saw Benfica missing a chance to move clear of title rivals Porto at the top of the table. The top two are now level on 60 points with nine rounds of matches remaining.

