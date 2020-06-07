Liverpool are reportedly targeting to sell six first-team players in an effort to raise money to increase their transfer budget.

According to Goal, the club’s owners FSG, have approached coach Jurgen Klopp on the selling of Divock Origi, Dejan Lovren, Xherdan Shaqiri, Loris Karius, Harry Wilson and Marko Grujic.

The publication says the Reds want to raise £125m with with Grujic, Wilson and Shaqiri likely to be the biggest of their sales.

Liverpool, however, won’t bank much from the sale of Karius, with the goalkeeper recently returning from a two-year loan stint from Besiktas following a pay dispute.

The club also expects low fees from Origi and Lovren.

