Tendayi Darikwa could make his season debut when Nottingham Forest resume their campaign in Round 38 against Sheffield Wednesday on June 20.
The English Championship season was suspended in mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak and the pause came as a blessing to the Zimbabwean defender who managed to gain full fitness after sustaining a ruptured ACL on the eve of the league.
He has been training with the first team since the authorities allowed holding of sessions two weeks ago.
And with Forest’s trip to Sheffield scheduled for June 20, Darikwa will be expected to get some few minutes to wear off the rust.
Meanwhile, Macauley Bonne’s Charlton Athletic will face Hull City on the same day.
The Zimbabwean is likely to be handed the responsibility of leading the team’s frontline after star striker Lyle Taylor refused to play for the club in any of their remaining fixtures.
English Championship fixtures:
Saturday, 20 June
Blackburn Rovers v Bristol City
Fulham v Brentford (13:30)
Huddersfield Town v Wigan Athletic
Hull City v Charlton Athletic
Luton Town v Preston North End
Middlesbrough v Swansea City
Millwall v Derby County
Queens Park Rangers v Barnsley
Reading v Stoke City
Sheffield Wednesday v Nottingham Forest
West Bromwich Albion v Birmingham City
Sunday, 21 June
Cardiff City v Leeds United (13:00)
*All matches start at 16:00 CAT unless stated.