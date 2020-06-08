Tendayi Darikwa could make his season debut when Nottingham Forest resume their campaign in Round 38 against Sheffield Wednesday on June 20.

The English Championship season was suspended in mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak and the pause came as a blessing to the Zimbabwean defender who managed to gain full fitness after sustaining a ruptured ACL on the eve of the league.

He has been training with the first team since the authorities allowed holding of sessions two weeks ago.

And with Forest’s trip to Sheffield scheduled for June 20, Darikwa will be expected to get some few minutes to wear off the rust.

Meanwhile, Macauley Bonne’s Charlton Athletic will face Hull City on the same day.

The Zimbabwean is likely to be handed the responsibility of leading the team’s frontline after star striker Lyle Taylor refused to play for the club in any of their remaining fixtures.

English Championship fixtures:

Saturday, 20 June

Blackburn Rovers v Bristol City

Fulham v Brentford (13:30)

Huddersfield Town v Wigan Athletic

Hull City v Charlton Athletic

Luton Town v Preston North End

Middlesbrough v Swansea City

Millwall v Derby County

Queens Park Rangers v Barnsley

Reading v Stoke City

Sheffield Wednesday v Nottingham Forest

West Bromwich Albion v Birmingham City

Sunday, 21 June

Cardiff City v Leeds United (13:00)

*All matches start at 16:00 CAT unless stated.

