The Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) has started hearing Manchester City’s appeal against their two-year ban from Uefa club competitions.

The Cityzens were banned and fined 30m euros ($34m, £27m) after they were found guilty of “serious breach of Uefa’s financial fair play regulations”. The decision was made in February this year by Uefa’s Club Financial Control Body (CFCB).

The club quickly appealed to CAS in a bid to overturn the ruling and the hearing opened this morning via a video conference call. The legal proceedings are scheduled to last three days before closing on Wednesday evening.

The final decision could be announced in July and if the punishment is upheld, Manchester City will not play in the next two campaigns.

The club, however, will still be involved in this season of the Champions League and will be allowed to compete should the 2019/20 edition of the competition returns in August.

