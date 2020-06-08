Mbwana Samatta has explained why his friendship with Marvelous Nakamba has grown just six months after arriving in England.

The two had met before when they competed against each other in the Belgian top-flight league. The Tanzanian was playing for Genk while Nakamba was at Club Brugge.

The Zimbabwean midfielder was the first to be signed by Aston Villa ahead of the 2019/20 campaign, and Samatta followed six months later during the January transfer window.

During a Q&A with the club’s fans on Aston Villa TV, Mbwana explained that he became close to Nakamba because they both come from similar backgrounds.

He said: “I have a few, but I will go with Marvelous Nakamba. He is a guy I meet outside the pitch as well.

“He is a cool guy, he comes from Zimbabwe, and I come from Tanzania, it’s not far away. He knows the culture, and he knows the struggle.

“He is a good guy, he is quiet, and I am quiet as well – and he is always positive that’s what I like from him.”

Samatta and Nakamba will be expected to retain their first team places when Villa resume their fight for survival on June 17 at home against Sheffield United.

Kick-off time is at 7 pm Zimbabwean time.

Comments

comments