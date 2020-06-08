Orlando Pirates have confirmed that Ben Motshwari has recovered from coronavirus after he tested positive in May.

The midfielder was the first known victim of the virus in the South African Premier Soccer League.

Pirates posted the update on Twitter, attached with a video of the player appreciating the support he received.

The midfielder said: “I just want to thank every one of you guys who has been texting and calling me and wishing me well during this difficult time that I was facing.

“To my medical team, the staff at Orlando Pirates, I just want to thank you.

@orlandopirates is pleased to announce that Ben Motshwari has fully recovered from Covid-19

⚫⚪⭐#StopTheSpread #OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/JOMmHpmhV4 — Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) June 8, 2020

“Guys, let’s keep on sanitising; let’s keep on practising social distancing; let’s wear our masks in public places so that we can curb the spread of this coronavirus.”

