Lionel Messi will be fit to play in Barcelona’s first game on La Liga’s restart against Real Mallorca, coach Quique Setien has confirmed.

The skipper suffered a minor thigh muscle strain and trained alone on Saturday after sitting out the team’s previous two sessions.

“Messi is not the only one that has not trained and felt some discomfort,” Setien told Movistar.

“It’s what has happened to everyone or practically everyone since they have been back.

“It is some minor tightness and we have it under control. He is doing perfectly and will not have any problem.”

Barca will travel to Mallorca on Saturday before facing Leganes three days later and Sevilla on June 21.

