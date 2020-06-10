Callisto Pasuwa reportedly turned down an offer to join Kenyan Premier League giants AFC Leopards.

The Zimbabwean gaffer is currently heading Malawian side Nyasa Big Bullets.

According to reports in Malawi and Kenya, Leopards engaged Pasuwa in talks for several weeks, last month over a possible move to the club. The discussions were held over the phone but nothing materialised.

It’s suggested that the coach declined the offer as he wanted to remain at Bullets.

The 49-year old recently penned a one-year deal with the club. He has won two league titles since he arrived at the end of the 2018 season.

He established himself as one of prominent coaches in the region after leading Dynamos to four consecutive Castle Lager Premier Soccer League titles from 2011 to 2014.

Comments

comments