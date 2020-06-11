Golden Arrows and Zimbabwe left-back Divine Lunga has explained how the Warriors’ game against Egypt in the opening encounter of the 2019 Afcon tournament changed his career.

The left-back was assigned to mark Mohamed Salah and managed to keep him at bay for the entire match.

His performance earned him respect and also attracted interest from some Belgian and French top-flight clubs.

“That game against Egypt changed my life a lot,” Lunga told Sowetan Live.

“People always knew I can play, but they didn’t know how good I can be against the best in the game. After returning from Egypt everyone stopped me on the streets and praised me.

“I always wish I can go back to that game again because it was a turning point in my career. Imagine if I played badly, people were going to judge me with that for the rest of my life.”

Lunga went on to deliver another decent performance in the next match against Uganda before missing the final group game against DRC due to an injury.

