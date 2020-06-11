CAPS United president Farai Jere says the chaotic scenes which put the club in the spotlight for the wrong reasons this week are regrettable and could have been avoided.

Makepekepe players ganged up on vice president Nhamo Tutisani at the club’s offices in Eastlea on Tuesday demanding their salaries and the confrontation turned nasty as Tutisani exchanged harsh words with winger Phineas Bamusi, with the former threatening to terminate the latter’s contract.

To add fuel to an already blazing fire, Tutisani is said to have deposited money into the accounts of six players who did not take part in the mutiny, a move which experts desribed as a divide and rule tactic.

Jere, who also doubles as the Premier Soccer League chairman, says though the sitiuation is lamentable, better communication could have hindered it from happening and it will now be solved forthwith.

“I don’t know what spirit got in really, because my colleague (Tutisani) had phoned me, telling me everything was in order and they were planning to pay players the balance this week starting on Tuesday. He had even told me that he wanted to slaughter a beast at his farm for them. There were plans for more good things for them, but you know the devil is always there when something good is about to happen. You see those groceries which were being distributed to them, they were worth $200 000 — more than their salaries and all this is being done in recognition of their plight in this difficult period,” Jere said according to NewsDay.

On the way forward, Jere said: “I want to apologise to the Caps family and Zimbabwean football in general for the unfortunate incident on Tuesday. Caps is a big machine and if it catches a cold, it affects the entire domestic football. It’s something we don’t want to see being repeated. We have since engaged the players and they have also apologised on their part. What is important is to unite during this difficult period, we don’t want any divisions.”

