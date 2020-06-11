La Liga will return tonight following a three-month break due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The first match will see Sevilla host Real Betis at 10 pm.

The Matchday 28 will continue up until Sunday before another set of games follow in the midweek.

All the encounters will be played behind closed doors.

TV & Stream Info

Several football fans in Southern Africa will be able to watch the games on SuperSport TV. The action will also be streamed live on SuperSport channels via DSTV Now app.

Tonight’s match will be broadcast on Channel 227 (SuperSport 7A).

Matchday 28 fixtures

Thursday 11 June

Sevilla vs Real Betis (22:00)

Friday 12 June

Granada vs Getafe (19:30)

Valencia vs Levante UD (22:00)

Saturday 13 June

Espanyol vs Alavés (13:00)

Celta vs Villarreal (17:00)

Leganés vs Real Valladolid (19:30)

Mallorca vs Barcelona (22:00)

Sunday 14 June

Athletic vs Atlético Madrid (13:00)

Real Madrid vs Eibar (19:30)

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna (22:00)

*All times are CAT.

Log Standings

