Veteran football commentator Charles Mabika has pledged to support former Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwe’s Covid-19 pitch walk on June 17 at Raylton Sports Club in Harare.

Chidzambwa is hoping to raise funds for the health workers from his charity walk.

A number of people and organisation have expressed interest in supporting the initiative, including Mabika who confirmed it on his Twitter account.

He said: “Hats off and thumbs-up to the legendary Sunday “Mhofu” Chidzambwa for his charity fund-raiser walk in the fight against COVID on 17 June at Raylton. I will be there “in full force” to support this great man.”

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe account will also be established to reach out for those who will not be able to attend the walk.

