Uefa has changed the venue for this season’s Champions League final, according to several reports in Europe.

The competition, which was suspended in March due to the coronavirus crisis, will be decided in Lisbon, Portugal after the football body noted that it was ‘no longer practical’ to stage the final fixture in Istanbul, Turkey due to the pandemic.

The reports further suggest that the winners will be decided by a ‘Final Eight’ tournament format that would see one-legged quarter-finals and semi-finals, allowing the Champions League season to be completed at one stadium by 22 August.

Uefa is also said to be drawing the same plan for the Europa League.

The second tier tournament will be moved to Germany, with matches being played in the region around Cologne, in the west of the country.

An official announcement is expected when Uefa’s Executive Committee meets by videoconference next Wednesday, 17 June.

