Teenage Hadebe’s Yeni Malatyaspor side will be in action tonight when they host Kasimpasa in the Turkish Super Lig at 8 pm Zimbabwean time.

The league played its first game on Friday since football-related activities were suspended in the country because of the coronavirus pandemic in March.

Hadebe, who was a regular in the first XI before the break, will be expected to feature in tonight’s game.

Malatyaspor are fighting relegation and would want a victory from the encounter to boost their chances of survival. The team last won in December – a surprise 2-0 victory away to giants Besiktas. Since then, they suffered nine defeats and drew two matches in the league.

Meanwhile, Germany, Spain and Italy are among the first top leagues in Europe to resume action while English football is expected to commence on June 17.

