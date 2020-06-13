Former South African champions Bidvest Wits have agreed to sell their PSL status.

The news was confirmed by NFD club Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila who bought the franchise.

The Limpopo club tweeted: “Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club has completed the sale of Bidvest Wits with all its players.

“We have logged with the PSL for an official name change

“The name will change from Bidvest Wits to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC as of the beginning of the new season

“The team will play at Thohoyandou Stadium as their home ground next season.”

Wits currently Zimbabwean players in the likes of Terrence Dzvukamanja and MacClive Phiri in their books.

