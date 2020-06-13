South Africa-based teen Tafadzwa Muzembe has set his sights on playing for the Young Warriors in the future.

Muzembe, 18, plays in the developmental team of third-tier club Nova Nacional as an attacking midfielder.

“I’m hoping to play for the country,” he said. “I don’t want my career to end at club level without representing Zimbabwe.

“That is my dream, and I’m working hard to improve myself every day.”

The Harare-born youngster has also developed under Zimbabwean mentors Wilfred Mugeyi and Logan Mufuka at Universal Football Management, an academy based in Cape Town.

