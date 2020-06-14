Pay-television company DStv has reportedly entered the race to take over from Absa Group as the principal sponsors of the South African Premier Soccer League.

Absa confirmed last week that their 13-year relationship with the league will not continue beyond this season and several big corporations are said to be interested in filling the void ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

According to South African media, DStv, a subsidiary of MultiChoice, is now the front runner to clinch the sponsorship contract.

The pay-television company already owns broadcast rights of the PSL in a deal said to be worth around US$ 36m a season, running until 2024.

Other big companies reportedly vying to sponsor the top-flight league are Bidvest Group and betting firm Betway.

