The government through the Ministry of Sport has allayed fears that Barbourfields Stadium will be demolished as the ground holds a sentimental value to local football history.

The owners of the venue, the Bulawayo City Council (BCC), were told last month to completely demolish the facility and reconstruct it to meet key international football standards.

According to the principal director at the Ministry of Sport, Benson Dube, the iconic stadium will only be improved to meet Fifa and Caf standards as it forms a great part of Highlanders’ history.

He also said a new facility would be built in Bulawayo if there is need for a bigger one.

“Highlanders’ history is intertwined with that of BF for a better part of its existence hence we are aware of the sentimental value the stadium has, not just to the club but to the football history in the country,” the government official was quoted as saying by the Sunday News.

“We think that if our efforts to make the required improvements cannot be done, structurally, then we would have to build a new stadium for Bulawayo.

“Remember the BF was constructed over 60 years ago, and it would be difficult for us to make it fully meet 2020 specifications.

“There are sections we can modify and there are some structures we cannot alter, and if Fifa is not happy then as Government we will construct a new stadium for the city.”

Comments

comments